What does LFT mean in gaming?

Have you ever seen a player with the acronym LFT in their nickname while you’re playing your favorite game or noticed that a professional player simply tweeted LFT and you did not understand the meaning behind it?

The meaning of LFT is easier than you may have thought. In the gaming universe, it stands for “Looking For Team.” It’s pretty common to see the acronym used across ranked matches and it’s used quite often by professionals who have entered free agency or want to play for another squad. We’ve listed some examples of its use below.

LFT — zombs (@zombs) March 21, 2022

I've been moved to the bench on @SoaRGaming and they're allowing me to explore my options. Really excited to see what 2022 has in store for me and I'm motivated more than ever.



Officially LFT – I have a deep agent pool and can play any role at the highest level. DM me/@illuumee — C9 b0ssy (@b0ssyCS) January 12, 2022

As of tonight, I am an unrestricted free agent and LFT.

I am most comfortable on Sentinel but more than capable of learning anything. (pref not duelist)



After our last VCT run, I am more confident than ever and ready to keep competing.



Msg me at: [email protected] or dms — bjor (@Bjorlulu) February 26, 2022

It’s also an easy way to say in Discord and TeamSpeak servers that you want to form a party to play a game. This way, people interested can reach out to you and game together. It’s unclear when people started to use the acronym LFT to find themselves a team, but when you search it, there are Reddit threads and Twitter posts from up to five years ago.

People who want to connect and play a game together may also use the acronym LFG, which stands for “Looking for Group.”