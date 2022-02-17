What are the system requirements for Total War: Warhammer III?

Be sure your PC can run the game before you purchase it.

Total War: Warhammer III, a game that’s part of the Total War series and the third installment of the Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy fictional universe, was released today, Feb. 17, for Windows PC and will be released on Mac and Linux in the second trimester of the year.

The new turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game is starting to get traction on streaming platforms and fans of the franchise are eager to try their hand at Total War: Warhammer III after waiting since 2017 when the second Warhammer game was released.

The good news is that Total War: Warhammer III does not require a supercomputer. Every PC gamer should have what it takes to run the game smoothly, at least with graphics set on low.

Here are the minimum system requirements for Total War: Warhammer III on Windows:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3/ AMD Ryzen 3 series

Intel Core i3/ AMD Ryzen 3 series Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series | Intel Iris Xe Graphics

NVIDIA GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series | Intel Iris Xe Graphics DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Pixel shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Vertex shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Storage: 120 GB

120 GB Additional Notes: You must have 8GB RAM you’re if using an integrated graphics card.

Note that the specs above are the very minimum you should have to play Total War: Warhammer III. If you’re looking to have a better experience and can afford better parts, here are the recommended system requirements: