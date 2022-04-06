What are the system requirements for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

You can run the game on pretty much any decent machine.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now available on all platforms, which means players around the world are embarking on an epic journey, reliving some of the most beloved stories from the Star Wars universe.

Being a Lego game, along with a Star Wars title, TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment wanted to put the title out on every available platform to reach the widest audience possible.

To do this, the game runs well across current and next-gen consoles, with visual improvements featured on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. This also means the system requirements to run the game on PC are relatively low, allowing for more machines to run it.

Related: All unlock codes in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Here are the full system requirements for The Skywalker Saga on PC.

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7850

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Maximum