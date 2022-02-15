What are the Best Seeds in Minecraft?

One of the best aspects of Minecraft is the game’s random seeds, which means every world you load into is uniquely generated and can tell a new story. There’s one drawback to that system though; it also means some seeds are better than others.

The best Minecraft seeds will depend on what exactly you are looking for, and which game modes you’re playing, so here is a wide variety of different seeds to choose from.

The Everything (Bagel) Seed

Seed: 218609999

Screengrab via Mojang

In this seed, you start in a birch forest right by a cave worth exploring. The real draw for this seed, however, is nearly every biome in the game is within 4000 blocks. There is also a village around 400 blocks away, a few ruined portals close by (including one about 200 blocks away), and lots of caves with mineshafts to venture into below.

If you don’t know exactly what kind of seed you are looking for but want to try one with lots of options out, this is the one for you because it offers a large variety of possibilities for your Minecraft gameplay.

The Lucky Seed

Seed: 8486672581758651406

Screengrab via Mojang

This seed not only spawns you in a dark oak forest, but is also right next to a massively impressive cave. The cave has a mineshaft, lush caves, and leads you to negative Y levels without having to mine a single block. If caves aren’t your thing, there is also a woodland mansion ⁠— a rare structure usually located thousands of blocks from spawn ⁠— only 400 blocks away from spawn.

The Caves and Cliffs Masterpiece Seed

Seed: 10001041

Screengrab via Mojang

Minecraft’s Caves and Cliffs update is demonstrated beautifully in this seed. Massive waterfalls flowing down mountains, lush caves to get lost in, and snowy peaks can all be found near the spawn point of this world.

The Plain Seed

Seed: -365

Screengrab via Mojang

Plains biomes are always a good place to start for survival gameplay, and this seed spawns you right into one with a few villages close by. There are also two lava pools and a massive cave right by your spawn. This seed is very versatile; it provides lots of room for builders and has great resources for survival-focused players.

The Hot N Cold Seed

Seed: 64093444

Screengrab via Mojang

This world has a very unique spawn in an ice spikes biome right by a lava pool. There are also three villages nearby, lots of mineshafts and caves below, and gorgeous snowy areas to explore all right around the spawn.

The Perfect Spot Seed

Seed: 2011110692

Screengrab via Mojang

In this seed, you spawn right by some massive mountains, a plains biome, deep caves with mineshafts, a jungle biome, a village, and a pillager outpost all within about 200 blocks. This is the perfect spawn point and an excellent place to set up a home because almost everything you need is within a short walking distance. And, even better, the view is incredible.

The Cool Cliffside Village Seed

Seed: 2

Screengrab via Mojang

Villagers are extremely useful for survival gameplay, so building your home near an already functioning village is usually the way to go. This seed has a unique cliffside village located at -850, -421 that is perfect to live by. There are also huge mountains with deep caves close to the village. Besides this area, this seed also has lots of expansive mountains and biomes located all around your spawn.

The Badlands Seed

Seed: 200

Screengrab via Mojang

This seed spawns you right in a massive badlands biome. Badlands are uncommon and thus usually hard to find, so spawning in one is helpful whether you plan to live there or simply gather its resources. There are also lots of mineshafts, desert temples, and villages nearby. The badlands are also situated close to other biomes so exploring new areas is relatively easy.

Finding a great seed can be difficult, but these varied picks are guaranteed to help you find what you’re looking for or offer you some new options for exploration.