What are Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and the Borderlands series share a game engine, but players will be entering a whole new world with new mechanics on March 25 when Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases.

Lucky Dice is one of the new mechanics players will encounter in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Whenever you encounter a Lucky Dice in the wild, you’ll need to pick it up by interacting with it.

Once players pick up Lucky Dice, they’ll unlock a rare loot item. Upon interacting with Lucky Dice, it’ll start spinning, and you’ll get a number. The number will decide on your loot’s quality. The higher the number, the better it’ll be for your gear quality.

Collecting Lucky Dice will also increase your Loot Luck stat permanently, meaning you’ll be able to find better loot during your adventures. Loot Luck will also affect the quality of drops from bosses, helping you gear up your character on all fronts.

Lucky Dice are often located in tight and hidden spaces, requiring players to take a decent look at their surroundings. When the game gets released and more players start their playthrough, they may upload more resources on the matter in the form of guide videos, helping players find all the Lucky Dice in the game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is set to make its debut on March 25, and the game will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.