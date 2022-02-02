What are all the trophies/achievements in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the highly anticipated survival horror title taking place 20 years after the original game. Players will take control of a new character in a new European city devastated by the viral infection that turns humans into terrifying zombies. The iconic parkour movement system returns in the sequel, which players can use to explore the massive new map full of different factions and settlements.

Fans who enjoy collecting all of the trophies or achievements in a game can expect to be busy for a while since Dying Light 2 has 57 tasks to complete. PlayStation players have an extra trophy to unlock, which requires every other trophy to be unlocked first.

Here’s a complete list of all the trophies and achievements in Dying Light 2.