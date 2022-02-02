What are all the trophies/achievements in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the highly anticipated survival horror title taking place 20 years after the original game. Players will take control of a new character in a new European city devastated by the viral infection that turns humans into terrifying zombies. The iconic parkour movement system returns in the sequel, which players can use to explore the massive new map full of different factions and settlements.
Fans who enjoy collecting all of the trophies or achievements in a game can expect to be busy for a while since Dying Light 2 has 57 tasks to complete. PlayStation players have an extra trophy to unlock, which requires every other trophy to be unlocked first.
Here’s a complete list of all the trophies and achievements in Dying Light 2.
- Pilgrim’s Path – Unlock every trophy (PlayStation Platinum Trophy)
- Into the Unknown – Reach Villedor (Bronze Trophy/ G 5)
- First Shot – Use an Inhibitor for the first time (Bronze Trophy/ G 5)
- Herzlich Wilkommen! – Enter the Bazaar (Bronze Trophy/ G 5)
- Under Pressure – Activate your first Water Tower (Bronze Trophy/ G 10)
- On the Trails of the Enemy – Learn Waltz’s location (Bronze Trophy/ G 10)
- Light in the Darkness – Activate your first Electrical Substation (Bronze Trophy/ G 20)
- Get Outta My House! – Defeat the Renegades attacking the Fish Eye (Bronze Trophy/ G 20)
- Debris and Ashes – Reach the Observatory (Bronze Trophy/ G 20)
- We Will Be Heard! – Restore the radio broadcast tower (Bronze Trophy/ G 20)
- Known Associate – Learn the whereabouts of Veronika Ryan (Bronze Trophy/ G 20)
- Brush with Death – Wake up after the missile strike (Bronze Trophy/ G 25)
- Going Down – Enter the X-13 elevator (Bronze Trophy/ G 25)
- Family First – Find your sister (Bronze Trophy/ G 25)
- Your World, Your Rules – Complete the game with any ending (Gold Trophy/ G 50)
- Municipal Services – Assign all Facilities (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Tunnel Entrance – Activate your first Metro Station (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Tube Map – Activate all Metro Stations (Silver Trophy/ G 25)
- Sancho Panza – Activate your first Windmill (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Tickets, Please! – Use a Metro Station to Fast Travel (Bronze Trophy/ G 5)
- Don Quixote – Activate all Windmills (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Can’t You Read the Signs? – Collect all Inhibitors hidden in GRE Quarantines (Bronze trophy/ G 15)
- Find Anything Interesting? – Open all Airdrops (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- It Wasn’t That Hard, Was It? – Defeat your first GRE Anomaly (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Revenants – Defeat all GRE Anomalies (Silver Trophy/ G 25)
- Flag Burning – Clear your first Bandit Camp (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Ban Hammer – Clear all Bandit Camps (Silver Trophy/ G 25)
- You Never Forget Your First… – Craft your first item (Bronze Trophy/ G 5)
- Oh, So This Is How It Works! – Modify your weapon for the first time (Bronze Trophy/ G 5)
- A Friend in Need… – Help 50 survivors in Encounters (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Parkour Master – Achieve maximum Parkour Proficiency (Silver Trophy/ G 25)
- Combat Master – Achieve maximum Combat Proficiency (Silver Trophy/ G 25)
- Boot Licker – Reach City Alignment 7 for any faction (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Who Wants To Be a… – Collect 1,000,000 in Old World Money (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Man On a Mission – Meet all your Sparker love interests (Silver Trophy/ G 25)
- Ultramarathon – Travel at least 960km (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- After the Fall – Fall from a combined height of at least 10,994 meters (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Good Night & Good Luck – Survive your first night (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Can’t Touch This! – Kill 20 enemies in a row with melee weapons without taking damage (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Night Hunter – Kill a Volatile ( Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Death From Afar – Kill a Spitter using a ranged weapon (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Tanning Salon – Use the UV Flashlight to kill a Viral (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Terminal Headache – Perform 50 headshots with a ranged weapon (Bronze Trophy/ G 15 )
- Slow Poke! – Lose the maximum level of Chase (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Being All Social – Join a co-op session (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- That’s Teamwork! – Kill 100 enemies while playing with at least two other players (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Lightning Reflexes – Perform a Perfect Block 10 times in a row without taking damage (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Modder – Modify your weapons at least 50 times (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Fit as a Fiddle – Max out your Health (Silver Trophy/ G 25)
- Ironheart – Max out your Stamina (Silver Trophy/ G 25)
- You’re Going Down! – Perform 50 takedowns (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Don’t Look Up – Perform Smash on at least 50 enemies (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Get the Point? – Kill 50 enemies with a Spear (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- True Nightrunner – Complete all Nightrunner Trials (Bronze Trophy/ G 15)
- Bing Bang Boom! – Perform an Air Kick after a Double Wall Run (Bronze Trophy/ G 25)
- Archivist – Find all Collectible Notes (Bronze Trophy/ G 25)
- Audiophile – Find all Collectible Recordings (Bronze Trophy/ G 25)
- Street Art Aficionado – Discover all Graffiti Tag Collectibles (Bronze Trophy/ G 25)