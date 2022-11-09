We simulated 20 seasons in Football Manager 2023: There’s a huge change of fortunes at the Olympic Games

Now that Football Manager 2023 is officially out, we can all jump straight into the alternative soccer reality the game provides. We simulated 20 years in FM23 and came across intriguing developments everywhere we looked, including the largest sports event in the world, the Olympic Games.

An Olympic gold medal is the highest peak a sportsman can achieve in their career. Perhaps the only exception to this universal rule is soccer players, who have bigger fish to fry at the World Cup. The Olympics might not be seen as the Holy Grail of soccer, as they are in most other sports, but they are still held in high regard in the soccer world. We couldn’t resist checking out what’s about to happen, according to Football Manager 2023.

Five Olympic Games on four different continents were organized in the 20-year span our simulation covered. These five editions restored Europe as an Olympic soccer powerhouse. The last European country to win gold was Spain back when they hosted the Olympic Games in 1992. Since then, the gold medals have hung four times on South American necks, twice on African necks, and once on North American ones, courtesy of Mexico.

Football Manager 2023 says all of that will change. Four of the five Olympics in our simulation were won by nations from the Old Continent. France kicked it all off with back-to-back triumphs, beating Germany and Argentina, respectively. Germany ended up on the pleasant side of the final in 2032 at the expense of Spain.

FM23 was much more merciful to Brazil than FIFA 23’s 2022 World Cup prediction. While EA’s title anticipates Brazilian heartbreak in Qatar, in Football Manager 2023, Brazil was the only non-European country to come out on top. They defeated Argentina in the final too, which always adds flavor to a Brazilian dish.

Spain is the most recent European nation to have won the Olympic Games and everything came full circle when they took the gold medals in the last tournament in our simulation. Their opponent in the 2040 final was actually the biggest surprise we came across as Ecuador almost upset the odds to win it all.

European countries are doing even better at the European Championship, believe it or not.