Universal Studios Hollywood to launch Super Nintendo World in 2023

The park will be the first of its kind in the US.

Nintendo is set to launch their first US-based Super Nintendo World theme park as part of Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023. The park was announced on Thursday, alongside a statement detailing what visitors can expect when it opens next year.

#SuperNintendoWorld is opening in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood! Level up with exclusive merch at the Feature Presentation store, opening soon. pic.twitter.com/4qh0bDACGN — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 10, 2022

The part will include a ton of rides and experiences for fans to check out featuring their favorite Nintendo characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, and more.

The statement reads: “The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within the newly expanded are of the [Universal Studios] theme park, featuring a groundbreaking rise and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family.”

Alongside the Nintendo-themed rides, visitors can also engage in unique shopping and dining experiences at the park. The park will likely look similar to the first Super Nintendo World which launched in Japan in 2021.

While this looks to be the first Super Nintendo World opening in the United States, that wasn’t always the plan. Initially, Orlando was set to be the location for the first, but that has since been delayed until 2025. Over the next few years, we expect plenty more parks to open up across the US and around the globe, with another planned location being Universal Studios Singapore.

Right now, no date has been given for when the Nintendo park is expected to open next year, but fans should expect more news closer to the end of the year.