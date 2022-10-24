Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection flops in Steam debut

The debut of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection could be Sony’s weakest PC launch to date after it listed low player numbers over the weekend.

As per SteamDB, the collection only garnered a peak player count of 10,851 over the weekend. This is lower compared to other PlayStation debut releases for PC, including God of War (73,000), Horizon Zero Dawn (56,000), and Marvel’s Spider-Man (66,000). The Uncharted collection didn’t even make the top 100 games on the platform based on peak player count during the weekend.

This is despite Steam’s latest feat, where the platform recorded its all-time peak player count. Over 30 million Steam users were online at the same time, breaking the last record set in January 2022 (28 million).

Other game releases on Steam that took place alongside the debut of the Uncharted collection include Gotham Knights and Plague Tale: Requiem. In that same period, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Lost Ark, Apex Legends, and PUBG: Battlegrounds were on top of the charts.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is comprised of two games from the franchise, namely Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

“In an experience delivered by award winning developer Naughty Dog, the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the two critically-acclaimed, globe-trotting single player adventures from UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy,” the game’s official Steam description reads. “Each story is filled with laughs, drama, high octane combat, and a sense of wonder – remastered to be even more immersive.”