UK’s NHS opens first clinic for young people addicted to games and gambling

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) has opened its first specialized clinic that specializes in treating teens who are addicted to playing video games and gambling.

Staff will be tasked with helping young people aged from 13 to 25 to deal with their addictions. The clinic will be based in London and will be a part of the National Center for Behavioural Addictions.

Patients that are referred to the service outside of London by their GP will be able to attend in person, or through online consultations using Skype on their PCs or Phones.

“Health needs are constantly changing, which is why the NHS must never stand still,” the chief executive of NHS England, Simon Stevens, told The Guardian. “This new service is a response to an emerging problem, part of the increasing pressures that children and young people are exposed to these days.”

The clinic opens as gaming addiction is on the rise. A law firm in Canada recently launched a class-action lawsuit for Fortnite addiction. with the case believing that Epic Games has a responsibility to inform customers of the dangers of game addiction.

Last month, members of Parliament in the United Kingdom have also called for loot boxes to be regulated under gambling laws. Meanwhile, other countries in Europe, such as Belgium, have called Loot boxes dangerous and banned them outright.