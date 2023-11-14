Ubisoft is selling Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora post-launch story packs before actual launch

Players have not gotten the chance to complete or even start the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora story yet and Ubisoft is already at work selling additional post-launch “story packs” as part of the game’s season pass.

The publisher boldly released a “Season Pass Trailer” on Nov. 14 featuring its plans for story expansion “beyond launch” by way of two story packs, “The Sky Breaker” and “Secrets of the Spires,” that are included in the game’s season pass. The pass will also include a “bonus quest” as well as a bundle of cosmetics.

The two story packs will release in the summer of 2024 and fall of 2024, respectively, but a number of fans are perplexed about Ubisoft’s decision to dedicate an entire trailer to a season pass, as well as its choice to advertise additional story content long before anyone even has a chance to experience the base game’s story. In the trailer, associate creative director Andrada Greciuc notes that the story packs are not even ready yet.

One of the most liked comments on the trailer’s page is from a player who says they are “surprised [Ubisoft] are even thinking of adding more story when none of us have played the game and know how good of a game this might be.”

Ubisoft has previously released a season pass for a single-player game, having done so for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In fact, its season pass for Avatar is nearly identical to Valhalla; a singular purchase that unlocks two post-launch pieces of DLC and an exclusive quest at launch. But Ubisoft released the post-launch season pass trailer for Valhalla more than a week after the game’s release, not three weeks before like it’s doing for Avatar.

The cheapest price point for the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora season pass currently is an eye-watering $110 for the game’s gold edition, and it’s not available separately. The game is still set for a Dec. 7, 2023 release after experiencing notable delays.