Ubisoft Forward Spotlight and Ubisoft Forward events coming this month and in September

Ubisoft has officially revealed the first Ubisoft Forward Spotlight event in July and the return of Ubisoft Forward in September.

The Ubisoft Forward Spotlight event on July 7 will be focused on Skull and Bones, providing an “in-depth look at the upcoming world multiplayer pirate game inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy.” Skull and Bones fans have anxiously awaited any news about the title and the upcoming event will finally provide an official look at the game. A leaked video provided more information about the upcoming title, but Ubisoft has remained relatively quiet about it.

Save these dates!



☠ Skull and Bones Ubisoft Forward Spotlight | July 7

🎮 Ubisoft Forward | September 10 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 5, 2022

The Ubisoft Forward event on Sept. 10 will reveal “updates and news” on multiple games and projects. The event will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, and the official Ubisoft website. It’s unclear which games will be included in the event, but fans will likely learn more about several upcoming titles.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is coming to the Nintendo Switch in October, and the game will likely appear during the event. Fans are also hopeful that the event will reveal other titles, like a new Assassin’s Creed or Splinter Cell game. In addition, many players are hopeful a new Rayman game will be announced or that Ubisoft will reveal remastered versions of older titles.

The Ubisoft Forward Spotlight event will take place on July 7 at 1pm CT. The Ubisoft Forward event will begin on Sept. 10 at 2pm CT.