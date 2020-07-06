Ubisoft Forward is the next event of 2020’s E3-less summer

The summer without E3 will continue this Sunday, July 12 with Ubisoft Forward, “a summer celebration of Ubisoft’s upcoming lineup of games and content.”

A new teaser video for the event showed clips of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Hyper Scape, so fans can expect more to be shown from these upcoming games.

The Ubisoft website says the stream will also feature upcoming content in Trackmania, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Just Dance 2020, and The Division 2.

New gameplay is expected, but beyond that, it’s all a mystery. The site promised “a few other surprises,” so there’s reason for excitement beyond the aforementioned games that have been known about for some time.

As part of the event, Watch Dogs 2 will be free to claim on PC during the stream and shortly after. Players will need to log in to U-Play to claim the game for free.

Ubisoft Forward begins on July 12 at 2pm CT.