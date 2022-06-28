Ubisoft confirmed for Gamescom 2022

Ubisoft will be attending this year’s edition of Gamescom, the company confirmed in a tweet.

This comes after the confirmation that several gaming giants will be skipping Gamescom 2022, including Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, and PlayStation. Xbox has still not confirmed its presence at the annual gaming showcase despite being rumored to attend the event as well.

Ubisoft is not giving any glimpse of what it could show at Gamescom 2022. It is also unlikely that Ubisoft would show the next game to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, since the company mentioned that it will reveal the “future” of the franchise this September.

A possible candidate for what Ubisoft could show in the event includes the highly anticipated multiplayer game Skull and Bones. Known industry insider Tom Henderson reported that the game is set to be revealed by Ubisoft this coming week of July 4. But the company has not confirmed anything about this at the moment.

As for Gamescom 2022, it will be a hybrid in-person and digital event. It will run from August 24 to 28, and the in-person part will take place in Cologne, Germany. The organizers already claimed that more than 250 companies from all over the world will take participate in the event, including THQ Nordic, Bandai Namco, Koch Media, and now, Ubisoft.

According to the organizers, this year’s Gamescom will let guests “experience the world’s largest computer and video games event and Europe’s leading business platform for the games industry live and carefree again, thanks in part to our tried-and-tested hygiene and security concept.”