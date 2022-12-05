Twitter is obsessed with faking Jenna Ortega quotes about games

"It's my favorite thing to do when I want to relax and turn my brain off."

Actress Jenna Ortega has starred in a variety of horror movies and shows but has become a pop culture icon thanks to her lead role in Wednesday, Tim Burton’s comedic take at the Addams Family. Gamers have taken notice of her popularity and have recently started a hilarious new trend on Twitter.

It’s a common trope for famous actors to reveal a favorite video game or anime in an interview, with some coming off as more authentic than others. Gamers have taken the narrative into their own hands by pretending Ortega spoke about video games in a made-up interview that never happened.

One of the originals from the viral meme has Ortega saying her favorite video game of all time is Overwatch. The fake quote states she’s been “obsessed” with the game since it came out and it’s now something she plays when she wants to “turn [her] brain off.” A picture of D.Va was added, a hero many players feel is easy to play.

A similar tweet had Ortega saying she loves League of Legends and has been playing since the game’s release in 2009. They added a picture of champion Yuumi, who many players have grown to dislike. Since Ortega is only 20 years old, some have pointed out that she would have been too young to even legally play the game when it came out.

Another tweet has Ortega claiming her favorite game is Genshin Impact. In this variation of the meme, the fake quote states she “loves the idea” of dropping an “insane amount of money” on a game that “won’t matter in 10 years.”

Another variation of the mock quote has Ortega saying she thinks Xenoblade Chronicles 3 should win Game of the Year, claiming it’s the “only good video game.”

In yet another, Ortega also used to love Fortnite but it’s now her least favorite game. The fake quote has her calling season 10 “trash,” saying it’s been bad from that season onward and that she now hates it.

There are many more tweets out there with fake quotes from Ortega, claiming a wide variety of games and characters as her favorite. Most of them are focused on mocking unpopular characters, calling hated characters “perfect” and accusing popular games of being “mindless.”

Like most memes, expect to see even more of this trend going forward. It will most likely continue to transform throughout the next few weeks.