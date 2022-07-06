Twitch streamer finally beats Elden Ring boss after 2,999 attempts

If anyone ever doubted the Goddess of Rot’s potential for destruction, look no further than the experience of one streamer. Popular Twitch streamer DanGheesling defeated the widely-accepted hardest boss in the FromSoftware franchise, Malenia, after 3,000 attempts.

According to DanGheesling, it took him a total of 32 days, 100 hours, and 2,999 failed attempts at Malenia, Blade of Miquella to finally defeat her on his 3,000th attempt. This goes out as a message to all players that hard work and persistence are definitely the keys to success.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Virtually every Elden Ring player agrees on the fact that Malenia, Blade of Miquella is the toughest boss in the game. Most of Elden Ring’s bosses rely on players’ pattern recognition abilities and understanding of the underlying mechanics of the boss’ abilities. But Malenia throws all of that out of the window with her exceptionally quick reaction times and sudden cancels/switches in her attack combos. And of course, there’s the notorious Waterfowl Dance that has left countless bloodstains in her arena.

Her tracking abilities are second to none and a lot of players have claimed she reacts via input reading, making her highly unpredictable. Add to that, when she transforms into the Goddess of Rot in her second phase, she adds the most annoying status effect, Scarlet Rot, to her attacks. These factors combined with entirely new attacks in this phase make her a nightmare for newer and experienced players alike.

Keeping all of these factors in mind, you can see the unbridled joy and relief on Dan’s face after he finally conquers the hardest challenge FromSoftware has to offer. His followers were all ready to witness this historic act as one of the most endearing and heartwarming moments in Elden Ring streaming history.