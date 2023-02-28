Trombone Champ recreates infamous Will Smith slap in tongue-in-cheek DICE Awards clip

Will Smith may never hear the end of his infamous Oscars moment, as even game devs are memeing the infamous Academy Awards slap.

Holy Wow Studios, the developers of Trombone Champ, just released an edit of a Trombone Champ character recreating the Will Smith slap. They even threw out an apology for it in a DICE Awards joke.

In the clip, shared on Twitter on Feb. 27, the Trombone Champ character can be see clapping along to the hosts’ comments before walking on stage, slapping Greg Miller in the face, and repeating Will Smith’s yells from the awards evening.

We'd like to formally apologize for Horn Lord's actions at the DICE Awards last week. Violence is never the answer. We've reached out to @GameOverGreggy and @ParallaxStella and hope to make things right. pic.twitter.com/CrRPGCiYoL — Holy Wow (🎺 TROMBONE CHAMP people) (@HolyWowStudios) February 27, 2023

The Will Smith slap happened almost a year ago at the time of this writing and has sparked controversies that resulted in him being banned from the Academy and from receiving any Oscar awards for ten years.

This didn’t stop the internet from making fun of it though; they made a ton of memes about the situation that spans from edits like this Trombone Champ version to simple text edits on top of the people involved.

DICE Awards 2023 featured games such as God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Dwarf Fortress, and Vampire Survivors. Unfortunately, our heroes Trombone Champ didn’t win a single award but they definitely won our hearts.

Trombone Champ was released on Sept. 15, 2022, on Steam and macOS. It’s a rhythm game where you play the trombone. The game is updated regularly with new tracks. While it isn’t a competitive game like osu!, the devs said they weren’t aiming for that. Instead, they just wanted to develop a game where everyone can have a good time.