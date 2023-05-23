Total War: Pharaoh reveal trailer shows off ancient Egyptian setting and launch window

The newest game in the Total War series has just been revealed. Total War: Pharaoh is, as the name suggests, set in ancient Egypt and will come to PC in October 2023.

The cinematic trailer shows the colossal pyramids far in the distance before panning down to a dung beetle rolling a mound of, you guessed it, dung, across the vast and beautiful Egyptian desert. The little critter has a tough journey, fighting rain, sandstorms, and even another dung beetle before ending up at a huge battleground.

The once lush backdrop and pristine, gleaming pyramids are now desolate and cracked as two massive armies rush toward each other. The trailer’s description asks, “Can you stand against the collapse of a civilization?” Pharaoh is set during the New Kingdom Period amidst the Bronze-Age Collapse.

The Egyptians, Canaanites, and Hittites are all vying to put one of their own commanders on the dead Pharaoh’s throne, and it’s up to you who you’ll shepherd through the dark days of this historical time. There are eight faction leaders to choose from, and battles will now feature dynamic weather, meaning even the most well-thought-out plans can quickly come undone.

The launch window is fast approaching, with October just over five months away. Developer Creative Assembly and publisher SEGA are remaining coy about the exact release date, but we’ll make sure you know it as soon as we do, and you can pre-order the game already.

