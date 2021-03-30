Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be online with English translations

Fans will still be able to virtually visit the TGS venue.

The Japanese Computer Entertainment Suppliers’ Association CESA, the organizer of the Tokyo Game Show (TGS), revealed today that this year’s event will be entirely online again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 will take place between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3 with the theme “still, we have games.” The theme celebrates the show’s 25th anniversary and aims to recreate the convention thinking about the future of video games.

Unlike the past 25 years, this edition will have English translations on all official livestreams. All content has previously been presented in Japanese without translation.

Although the event will be online only, TGS will hold a press-only physical event at Chiba’s Makuhari Messe. Journalists and influencers will be allowed to play games and interview exhibitors in person.

There will be a virtual venue, however, so fans can visit the physical location. Demos of games featured during TGS will be available to play for free from the safety of the viewer’s home. A collaboration with Amazon will also let the audience purchase TGS 2021 products.

The list of exhibitors will be announced on Aug. 20, so there’s no way of knowing what companies might participate this year. Last year’s TGS was opened up by Xbox Japan and featured other companies such as SEGA, KONAMI, Tencent Games, Bandai Namco Entertainment, and PUBG Corp.

