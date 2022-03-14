Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will have full crossplay, including Playstation

Borderlands 3 players who remember the controversy surrounding its lack of crossplay support for PlayStation can breathe a sigh of relief, as the upcoming Borderlands spin-off game, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, will launch this month with crossplay across all platforms, according to Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox Software.

It’s a big win for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, with Sony previously proving to be a difficult publisher to work with on crossplay functionality. Pitchford’s announcement last year that Borderlands 3’s crossplay would not extend to PlayStation consoles didn’t explain why they had been unable to secure a deal. There was speculation that it was due to Sony’s policy that required some partners to pay royalties for implementing the system.

It appears that Gearbox and publisher 2K Games have resolved whatever dispute lay at the heart of the issue for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ release, and players diving into the beloved Borderlands character’s tabletop realm will be able to bring friends into their party from any platform from day one.

The successful inclusion of crossplay in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands also spells good news for Borderlands 3, according to a reply below the announcement from Pitchford.

“The future addition of PlayStation to crossplay for BL3 is now what I would consider to be inevitable”, he said in a tweet responding to a fan.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases on March 25.