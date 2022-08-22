Tiger Woods reunites with EA, becomes cover athlete of PGA Tour 2K23

After almost a decade since his last appearance in an EA game, golfing legend Tiger Woods is now confirmed to be the cover athlete for PGA Tour 2K23.

Woods’ last game with the publisher was in 2013 when he was the cover athlete for PGA Tour 14. EA’s partnership with Woods ended after that but renewed it when the company announced the legend’s return as one of the ambassadors of EA last year. Now, Woods is the cover athlete for PGA Tour 2K23 as well as a playable character for both the game’s Standard and Deluxe editions.

“It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the executive director role makes this a truly unique opportunity,” Woods said in a statement. “2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA Tour.”

Other announced golfers who will be playable characters for the game include Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa, and Brooke Henderson.

PGA Tour 2K23 will be released on Oct. 14 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, and PC. Those who will purchase the Deluxe Edition will have three earlier days to access the game beginning Oct. 11. Pre-ordering the game is also available, where those who will avail will receive NBA legend and avid golfer Michael Jordan as a bonus playable character in the game.