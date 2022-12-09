There’s a Hellboy roguelite in the works and its stylized graphics look so gorgeous

It’s not a dream, Dark Horse Comics fans. You read that right. Hellboy is getting another game—and this time, it’s a roguelite action-adventure coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd is the name of the new Hellboy title.

It was revealed at The Game Awards 2022, and although the specifics weren’t showcased at the event, a teaser trailer broke down the premise in its description.

“Welcome to the Butterfly House, a mysterious manor of perverse angles and non-Euclidean geometry built by occultist Pasquale Deneveaux to open a gateway to the Wyrd, a vast, interdimensional web of wondrous and horrifying planes of existence beyond our world,” the developers wrote.

“When a B.P.R.D. agent vanishes inside the mansion, it’s up to Hellboy and his team of agents to uncover its forbidden secrets.”

At this stage, it sounds like you’ll be able to step into the boots of the World’s Greatest Paranormal Investigator and explore the manor, look for treasure, and of course, wail on some enemies.

“Featuring monstrous toe-to-toe brawling, you need to chain together hard-hitting melee and ranged attacks to fight a diverse array of increasingly nightmarish enemies,” it said in the description. What’s more, it has a noir-like, cartoon aesthetic that seems like a perfect fit for a Hellboy title.

A release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, and it could be a while away.

Either way, it was enough to pull on the heartstrings of diehard Dark Horse Comics fans around the globe who can’t get enough of their favorite hero, Hellboy.