There may not be a third ‘The Last of Us’ after all

This could be the last of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us is the IP that keeps giving. HBO has masterfully crafted an adaptation that sticks closely to the source and adds the right amount to give gamers something to experience for the first time. More recently, after the undeniable success of the first title, the second installment—Part 2—had big shoes to fill and it arguably succeeded too.

Hope for The Last of Us Part 3 is something fans have clung to since its predecessor’s 2018 release, and TLOU creator, Neil Druckmann, has helped our wait somewhat.

Druckmann shared he’s open to the possibility of a TLOU 3 title, however, the story has to be just right. Druckman said it relies upon the devs coming up “with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love.” Fear not TLOU fans, the second installment in the franchise was brought into the universe via the same mentality. So there is a definite chance it’ll make its way onto shelves in a matter of years.

However, Druckmann believes TLOU Part 2 could easily be the end of the franchise if they don’t think of an extension for the story. He admitted said: “If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end”

Druckmann also revealed the show will finish at the point the games concluded. So we’ll only get a certain amount of The Last of Us, for now. Enjoy it, while it lasts.