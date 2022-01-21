Them’s Fightin’ Herds developer Mane6 acquired by publisher Modus Games, details plans for console port and expanded roster

At the beginning of December, Mane6 revealed that its publishing partnership with Humble Games had concluded but with big plans on the horizon. The latest developer update to the game’s forums yesterday announced that Them’s Fightin’ Herds will be getting a fresh injection of resources with Modus Games officially acquiring the Mane6 team.

With the increase in budget and scope, Mane6 went into detail about a variety of updates it’s now working on for the game, including new fighters and console ports among other long-awaited features.

While Them’s Fightin’ Herds has developed a passionate cult following, it hasn’t seen success on a grand scale since its Steam release in 2020. While updates have been steady, their scope is limited and only one DLC character has been added to the roster thus far. Now working under Modus Games, the dev team is expanding and new characters will be developed alongside story mode chapters simultaneously. The devs plan to complete all the main chapters of the story mode before the end of 2022, while further information on future fighters will be unveiled in the coming months.

Console ports were also discussed. While no plans were confirmed for the near future, Mane6 president Aaron Stavely said “it’s more likely to happen than ever” and that the team will evaluate possibilities to put the game on other platforms. Localization in the hopes of reaching a more international player base is also on the agenda following the acquisition, but so far, only subtitles are aimed to be translated while the voice acting remains in its original English.

For players wondering what to expect on a shorter timescale, a Lunar New Year update will arrive on Jan. 27. In addition, the release of version 3.0 of Them’s Fightin’ Herds will bring with it balance adjustments and the long-teased level three Supers, first revealed in December 2019.

These, and all future updates, have seen their production accelerated thanks to the extra Modus Games resources, making 2022 an exciting year to be a Them’s Fightin’ Herds fan.