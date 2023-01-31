Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is receiving a demo tomorrow containing 30 songs

Theaterhythem Final Bar Line, a musical game based on Square Enix’s many successful titles, is set to release in mid-February. But the game is getting a new demo on the Nintendo Switch and PS4 tomorrow that contains 30 songs.
The best part about the demo is that progress from it will carry over into the game when it launches on Feb. 16. Players can choose from a number of cute characters across a bunch of Square Enix games, including many from the Final Fantasy series, NieR, and more. There are over 100 characters to choose from and when the game releases, there will be 385 tracks to choose from.
The rhythm game is a sequel to the first one which was released in 2012 and the second one, Theaterythm Curtain Call, but the new version has a ton of new songs from various Square Enix titles that have been released recently and new ones from older games. Although there are some songs from other Square Enix titles, the game mainly focuses on Final Fantasy games, which have historically had some pretty epic music that fans have fallen in love with over the years.
The demo will be available on the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 tomorrow and fans will be able to choose from 30 songs. Any progress made will carry over.
Theatrhythem Full Bar Line Demo song list
Below is the list of songs that will be available for the demo and what games they come from.
Final Fantasy II
- The Rebel Army
- Battle Theme 1
- Town
- Main Theme
Final Fantasy V
- Main Theme of Final Fantasy V
- Battle 1
- Battle 2
- Mambo de Chocobo
- Harvest
Final Fantasy VII
- Opening – Bombing Mission
- Let the Battles Begin!
- Fight On!
- The Chase
- Main Theme of Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy XIII
- Defiers of Fate
- Saber’s Edge
- Blinded by Light
- March of the Dreadnoughts
- Desperate Struggle
Final Fantasy XIV
- Hard to Miss
- On Westerly Winds
- The Land Breathes
- Serenity
- Torn from the Heavens
- To the Sun
- Nemesis
Final Fantasy XV
- Stand Your Ground
- The Fight Is On!
- APOCALYPSIS NOCTIS (Uncovered Trailer)