Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is receiving a demo tomorrow containing 30 songs

Theaterhythem Final Bar Line, a musical game based on Square Enix’s many successful titles, is set to release in mid-February. But the game is getting a new demo on the Nintendo Switch and PS4 tomorrow that contains 30 songs.

The best part about the demo is that progress from it will carry over into the game when it launches on Feb. 16. Players can choose from a number of cute characters across a bunch of Square Enix games, including many from the Final Fantasy series, NieR, and more. There are over 100 characters to choose from and when the game releases, there will be 385 tracks to choose from.

The rhythm game is a sequel to the first one which was released in 2012 and the second one, Theaterythm Curtain Call, but the new version has a ton of new songs from various Square Enix titles that have been released recently and new ones from older games. Although there are some songs from other Square Enix titles, the game mainly focuses on Final Fantasy games, which have historically had some pretty epic music that fans have fallen in love with over the years.

Image via Square Enix

The demo will be available on the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 tomorrow and fans will be able to choose from 30 songs. Any progress made will carry over.

Theatrhythem Full Bar Line Demo song list

Below is the list of songs that will be available for the demo and what games they come from.

Final Fantasy II

The Rebel Army

Battle Theme 1

Town

Main Theme

Final Fantasy V

Main Theme of Final Fantasy V

Battle 1

Battle 2

Mambo de Chocobo

Harvest

Final Fantasy VII

Opening – Bombing Mission

Let the Battles Begin!

Fight On!

The Chase

Main Theme of Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy XIII

Defiers of Fate

Saber’s Edge

Blinded by Light

March of the Dreadnoughts

Desperate Struggle

Final Fantasy XIV

Hard to Miss

On Westerly Winds

The Land Breathes

Serenity

Torn from the Heavens

To the Sun

Nemesis

Final Fantasy XV