The Witcher’s Pokémon Go-style AR game that you’ve probably forgotten about is shutting down

CD Projekt Red’s mobile Witcher game is shutting down.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer brought the in-depth world and iconic monsters from the popular open-world game into gamers’ mobile phones. Announced in early 2020, the AR game seemed like a promising concept, allowing people to have a bit more fun while taking solo walks during the lockdown by training, brewing potions, crafting bombs, and fighting creatures.

While an innovative concept, the developers have decided to shut down the mobile spin-off after it failed to meet “business expectations.”

“We are proud that we were able to create a location-based AR experience that captured what it was like to be a witcher in real life and gave the community a chance to battle Witcher-world monsters up close and in person. This is what made The Witcher: Monster Slayer such a unique experience in The Witcher franchise,” the official statement from Dec. 6 read.

When is The Witcher: Monster Slayer shutting down?

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be shutting down on June 30, 2023.

The game will be available on the App Store and Google Play Store until Jan. 31, 2023. Starting Feb. 1, the game will go through some “major changes.” According to a detailed roadmap of the shutdown, there will be no in-game purchases and no new content after this time. This means “no new monsters, armor, quests, timed and daily tasks or events.”

Ultimately, this will lead up to the “closing of the game.” The game will no longer be accessible and players who keep the app on their phone will still not be able to play since the app “won’t function,” according to developers.

“We are very thankful for sharing all of this with such an amazing and passionate community from all over the world. This journey, filled with quests, events, and adventure, would not have been possible without you — together, we defeated over 100 million monsters worldwide, after all!” the developers said.

What will happen to Spokko?

Spokko is CD Projekt Red’s in-game studio behind The Witcher: Monster Slayer. The studio will be rolled into CD Projekt Red and part of its staff will join other projects. Unfortunately, some staff members will be let go.