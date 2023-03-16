The wait for Disney Speedstorm is over with new early access release date

Disney Speedstorm, the Disney-themed racing game, has been hyped up for a long time now, and although players have had some hands-on time with it during beta periods, the game is finally releasing soon in early access.

Those who are excited about the game’s release can pre-order Disney Speedstorm before it releases in early access on April 18. Racers will need to purchase a Founder’s Pack in order to gain access to the game before its official launch, similar to how Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is also being developed by Gameloft, has functioned for early access.

Disney Speedstorm Founder’s Packs will come in three tiers. All of the tiers and what they include are listed below.

Standard Founder’s pack – $29.99

Racer Unlock: Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

One additional racer unlock of the player’s choice Options are: Baloo, the Beast, Belle, Elizabeth Swann, Mowgli, or Shang

4000 Tokens

Two Golden Pass Credits

Exclusive racing suit for Mickey, Donald and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive kart livery for Mickey, Donald and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive Player Profile Avatar and a Motto for customization

Deluxe Founder’s pack – $49.99

Racer Unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Mulan

One additional racer unlock of the player’s choice

7000 Tokens (in-game currency)

Two Golden Pass Credits

Exclusive racing suit for Mickey, Donald, Mulan and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive kart livery for Mickey, Donald, Mulan and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive Player Profile Avatar and a Motto for customization

Ultimate Founder’s Pack – $69.99

Racer Unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow and Hercules

One additional racer unlock of the player’s choice

12000 Tokens

Three Golden Pass Credits

Exclusive racing suit for Mickey, Donald, Mulan, Jack Sparrow, Hercules and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive kart livery for Mickey, Donald, Mulan, Jack Sparrow, Hercules and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive Player Profile Avatar and a Motto for customization

Kart wheels and wings for Donald Duck’s kart

The Tokens players will receive are the in-game currency that players can use to spend on cosmetic items, while the Golden Pass Credits are the Disney Speedstorm version of a Battle Pass, which means players can use it to access one of the seasons where they can earn rewards.

Is Disney Speedstorm multiplayer?

During the early access period, players will be able to enjoy Disney Speedstorm with their friends or by themselves. There is a single-player option, but for those who would like to enjoy the game with friends, it can be played in both local co-op and online.

Single-player will serve as a “jumping-off point” to progress through each season’s story, according to a press release. Multiplayer will have a host of options for those who want to be a bit more competitive, including Local Freeplay, Private Track, Ranked Multiplayer, and Regulated Multiplayer.

The game will be available on April 18 for those who purchase a Founder’s Pack on a multitude of platforms. Those who want the game on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or on Epic Games can pre-order the game beginning today. Players will be able to begin pre-ordering the game on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 beginning March 20, and those on Steam can only wishlist the game until it releases on April 18.