The top 5 reveals from the February Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Directs are always full of new information about games that are releasing, and new content for recently released games and the February showcase was no different. The broadcast was bursting with new and upcoming games.

Release dates, new gameplay trailers, and new games were all showcased today, in addition to a few other things like the addition of GameBoy and GameBoy Advance games to the Nintendo Switch Online service. There are a ton of new games and new content for players of all genres to enjoy in the first half of 2023.

Although it was packed with a wide variety of new games, there were five things announced or shown during the February Nintendo Direct that stuck out. Here are the top five things that players are looking forward to after the showcase.

5. Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

Release date: April 21, 2023

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp has been delayed quite a bit, but it’s now almost here and players are ready to get their hands on it. Flex your strategic muscles across a multitude of modes and play your own created maps when the game releases on April 21.

3. Splatoon 3 DLC – Wave 1 and Wave 2

Release date: Spring 2023

In Wave One of Splatoon 3‘s paid DLC, players will be transported back to Inkopolis, where it all started. Although developers didn’t reveal much about what else is in store for Wave One, players are already excited to get a new look at a well-loved area from past games. Wave Two looks to be an origin story of sorts for Marina called Side Order, where players might finally find out why she is an Octoling.

3. Pikmin 4

Release date: July 21, 2023

Pikmin is one of Nintendo’s more iconic game franchises, and the fourth installment is already gearing up to be a hit. Players will embark on an adventure to a mysterious planet with new planetlike Pikmin, such as the new Ice Pikmin. There’s also a new dog-inspired creature named Oatchi, who will help players overcome challenges.

2. Metroid Prime Remastered

Release date: Feb. 8, physical version Feb. 22

If there were ever a game to shadow drop during a Nintendo Switch direct, fans are glad it was this one. The beloved Metroid series got a remaster of Metroid Prime, and the game is out today. The physical version will go on sale on Feb. 22, but those who don’t care about a physical copy can play the game right now by buying it on the eShop.

1. Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Release date: May 12, 2023

Just a few more months stand between players and this iconic sequel to Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The first gameplay trailer was shown today, which showcased crumbling castles, red skies, and plenty of enemies to defeat. Players are already excited about the quality and detail in the newest game. The game is one of the most anticipated 2023 releases, and players will be itching to get their hands on it come May. Pre-orders begin today and there will be a collectors edition and a new Amiibo figure on launch day.