The Sims 5 is reportedly coming sooner than you think

During the Behind the Sims Summit stream on Oct. 18, Maxis announced something known as Project Rene, which appears to be the next mainline Sims game.

It was exciting to hear that The Sims 5 was finally on the way, but many gamers’ excitement was dashed when the host stated that it wouldn’t be ready for a few years. A few years? The Sims 4 came out in 2014, so a lot of Sims fans have been losing patience and growing frustrated.

Luckily, there are some hints that the game may be coming sooner than previously expected.

The Sims 5 playtest is coming very soon

While Maxis initially made it seem like playtests would be coming in the far-off future during the Summit, reports have revealed that things are going to be picking up a lot sooner than gamers initially believed.

Several people have reportedly received emails that show images of The Sims 5, known as Project Rene, with an invitation for a playtest on Oct. 25.

The email has been spread online, so the full text is now known. It alleged email from Maxis states that a pre-alpha experience for Project Rene is coming very soon in order to gather fans’ feedback. The playtest would be focused on customizing objects and decorating a space.

“We encourage you to share your creations as well as download what other players have made. And to experience everything this playtest has to offer, remember that you can play with your friends!” the email reads.

The email also included an invitation to a private Discord server. Only “trusted Community Playtesting” members were invited, but they could also bring three friends along with them for the playtest. A registration form was attached for interested Sims fans.

EA Playtesting has an official website, which was also linked in the email.

When is The Sims 5 coming out?

No date has been given for The Sims 5‘s release date thus far. Maxis has stated that the game will be ready in a few years, which has fans thinking it’s not coming out any time soon. Still, there is a lot to look forward to.

In the Summit, fans were given a glimpse of Project Rene’s advanced customization options, which included changing the shape, color, and pattern of furniture and décor. The placement options were also more advanced.

The Sims 5 will also reportedly be cross-platform and have cross-progression, meaning simulation fans will be able to play on multiple devices while building the perfect family and home.