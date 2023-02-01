The Sims 4 now offers options for trans and disabled characters

The Sims 4 is in the midst of a resurgence as development continues on the next title in the series. There has been recent buzz about the game’s decision to go free-to-play and now many features that fans have been asking for are being added to the game. Not the least of which is the representation of trans and disabled characters in the game.

As first reported by PCGamesN, the developer added these features in a recent update, featuring things like mastectomy scars, binders, shapewear, hearing aids, and glucose monitors. With The Sims 4 being so popular among the LGTBQ+ community, this is likely to mean a lot to players who can now create characters that better represent them and the stories they want to tell.

Players will be able to apply top surgery scars by going into the body scar section of the body category when creating your sim. Binders can be found in the tank-top section and shapewear is found in the underwear section. The top surgery scars can only be applied to male Sims who are teens or older.

The hearing aid can be applied to sims who are at least Toddlers and players can match it to their character’s outfit with the 15 different color options. These are available in the face section of the customizer when you select Medical Wearables. They can be worn on either or both of the character’s ears.

The glucose monitors can be found in the body section of the character customizer in the Medical Wearables tab. Characters who are children or older will be able to equip the glucose monitor on the right arm, left arm, or lower abdomen. These medical wearables are just cosmetic and won’t add any new requirements to the character. Still, it’s nice to see those members of the community represented.

This is a good move from EA and Maxis at a time when the trans community is facing discriminatory legislation from across the country. Hopefully, this small move shows the trans community that they still have allies who want to see them represented.