The Sims 4 brings the barnyard in massive July expansion—and it’s not horsin’ around

It’s time for Simmers to giddy up and hold onto their saddles because The Sims 4 is about to unleash the power of the equine with its upcoming expansion pack, Horse Ranch.

According to the expansion’s trailer, this exciting addition to The Sims 4 will gallop onto Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on July 20, and there will also be rewards reserved for early adopters.

Don’t let the digital items fool you, though, as real ranch work will await you once you install the expansion. The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion will have you cleaning up horse poop, but small chores of that caliber could be overshadowed by the beauty of Chestnut Ridge, Horse Ranch’s main attraction.

Chestnut Ridge looks to bring the best of the American West, where players can settle into their new lives in a charming country cabin or a modern oasis. As you get familiar with the town and the environment, you’ll also get to explore new responsibilities like taking care of cute goats, sheep, and majestic horses.

If the Ranch life proves itself to be a tiring experience, you can head down to the vibrant town bustling with social opportunities. Whether you’re looking to wet your whistle at the local bar, dance the night away at the energetic dance hall, or enjoy some horsing around at the equestrian park, this town has it all.

When will The Sims 4 Horse Ranch release?

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch will release on July 20, and the expansion will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

What are the digital content rewards of The Sims 4 Horse Ranch?

The Sims 4 fans who purchase the Horse Ranch expansion before Aug. 31 will receive the following three decorative items.

Simmers who buy the Horse Ranch expansion will receive these items. Image via EA

’63 Twilight Notes Resonator Guitar.

Softy Spoke n’ Petals.

The Rocking Star.

Expansion releases of this caliber may also introduce bugs and errors like Sims 4 not opening during their launch days. These sorts of errors often get fixed by a follow-up patch within a few hours.

