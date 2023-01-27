The new Like a Dragon is bringing real people like Kenny Omega into the game

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is the spin-off game to the popular Like a Dragon series, better known as the Yakuza series by players of the English version. Like a Dragon: Ishin! was quite a popular game when it was first released during the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 era, so much so that is due for a remake soon—and there just so happens to be some notable names involved this time.

Former NJPW and current AEW wrestler Kenny Omega, known for his love of video games and incorporating them into his wrestling matches, will be a part of this game going forward. The announcement was well-received by fans everywhere and Omega is thrilled to be a part of the franchise he loved playing growing up.

It's been a dream to be a part of the Like a Dragon series.



I'm officially going to be a Trooper Card in 'Like a Dragon: Ishin!' coming out on February 21! I'll be free DLC at launch.



Thank you @RGGStudio. pic.twitter.com/Xsx31uO4TP — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 26, 2023

Kenny Omega will be joining a cast of other notable names in the game. He will be appearing as part of a Trooper Card as free day-one DLC. Trooper Cards are special powerups in the game that will give players a temporary buff that can change the tides of battle. It is a combat feature that will also grant special abilities to the player in real time while it is active.

Image via RGGStudio

Joining Kenny Omega will be Midnight Mass star Rahul Kohli, who is also set to appear as part of the Trooper Cards. As a long-time fan of the series, Kohli was just as happy about this opportunity and has stated that he is both nervous and excited about his upcoming contribution to the game. Rahul Kohli is a notable name in both horror and comedy and is a self-proclaimed nerd who enjoyed playing through the Yakuza series, making his involvement in this game even more meaningful.

Image via RGGStudio

Players will fight with both sword and gun in this spinoff of the Yakuza series but in pre-modern era Japan, set in the late Edo period of Japan around the mid-1800s. The game is looking strong, with several players highly excited about its release, with the hype shooting through the roof with these latest announcements.

Will there be more surprises to come? Based on what we know from their previous games, it is likely we might be seeing additional characters being added to the game as part of the Trooper Cards feature. Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be released on Feb 21, so stay tuned for any updates as we near the launch date.