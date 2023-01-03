The most-awarded Game of the Year title on PlayStation is no longer a first-party Sony game

Elden Ring has become the most-awarded Game of the Year title, outpacing one of the best releases in recent years.

The FromSoftware’s production has snubbed an eye-watering 324 Game of the Year awards, according to researchers from ResetEra. With that score, Elden Ring has surpassed The Last of Us 2, which claimed 322 such awards in 2020, according to GamesRadar+.

Out of those 324 wins, 281 choices come from media outlets, while the remaining 43 are readers’ choices. When it comes to Naughty Dog’s sequel, it secured “only” 195 awards from media outlets, while 108 of them came from the audiences, according to GamesRadar+.

This year, Elden Ring’s biggest threat in the Game of the Year race was Santa Monica Studios’ God of War Ragnarok. The latter finished with rather poor results, though, at least in terms of GOTY awards claimed, since it only received 74 of them, according to ResetEra.

During the official The Game Awards 2022 show, Elden Ring also came out victorious, winning the Game of the Year ahead of God of War Ragnarok. FromSoftware’s production also received the award for Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best RPG Game. God of War Ragnarok also snubbed some awards during the show, though, like Best Narrative or Best Action/Adventure Game.