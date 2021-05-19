The Last of Us: Part II now runs in 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 after a new Enhanced Performance patch

The Last of Us: Part II’s new 1.08 update will enhance the performance of the PlayStation 4 title on PlayStation 5, targeting 60 frames per second and offering a higher resolution.

One of 2020’s biggest and most controversial games isn’t quite getting a PS5 re-release just yet, but the update for the PS4 game works only on the PS5. The already-gorgeous game that flexed the PS4’s graphical muscle now looks and runs even better on PS5.

Once the free update is downloaded, there’s an option to toggle in the game’s display options that lets you choose to target either 60 or 30 frames per second. It’s a PS5-exclusive feature.

“The team has been digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year and we’re excited about what the future holds,” said Arne Meyer, Naughty Dog director of communications. “This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we’ve got more news to share.”

Many The Last of Us fans are waiting to find out what Naughty Dog has in store for the delayed Factions multiplayer mode, which was a sleeper hit on both the PS3 and PS4 versions of the original game. Today’s update made no specific mention of it, though.

The Last of Us: Part II’s 1.08 update is available for download right now.