The Last of Us Part II is the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive ever

The latest in a long line of powerhouse PlayStation 4 exclusive games is a wildly successful one. The Last of Us Part II has sold four million copies in just three days, making it the fastest-selling PS4-exclusive yet, according to a PlayStation blog post.

That number puts TLOU2 ahead of classic PS4 titles like Uncharted 4, Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War, and Spider-Man, which previously held the title at 3.3 million copies in three days.

Cumulative sell through of 4 million units in 3 days is very impressive. Not unexpected though, demand for TLOU2 was always high.



For reference:



Uncharted 4 sold 2.7m in 3 days

Horizon sold 2.6m in 14 days

God of War sold 3.1m in 3 days

Spider-Man sold 3.3m in 3 days https://t.co/zlIWI0fGGP — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 26, 2020

Naughty Dog’s sequel to 2013’s The Last of Us has been divisive from day one. Many players didn’t think the game needed a sequel and its story has been a point of controversy since the game’s plot was leaked in April.

There were even calls from some corners of the internet to boycott the game. Whether or not some players decided not to buy it didn’t seem to make much of a difference this time, however.

“We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week,” said Naughty Dog VP and TLOU2 director, Neil Druckmann. “We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We’ve also been so inspired by your creativity—whether it’s your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you’ve recorded using Ellie’s guitar.”

In March, Kotaku released a story about the harsh crunch culture at Naughty Dog. One developer told writer Jason Schreier that the game “is really good, but at a huge cost to the people.”