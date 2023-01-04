The Last of Us multiplayer game news is not coming soon, Naughty Dog confirms

Naughty Dog has been one of the gaming industry’s most impressive studios over the last several decades, cementing itself with Crash Bandicoot and the Jak and Daxter series. But it wasn’t until the release of The Last of Us that the developer was truly recognized, earning hundreds of awards for both games. And now, it’s teasing new information about an upcoming multiplayer game coming later this year.

According to an official blog post celebrating The Last of Us’ 10-year anniversary this year, the developer promises that there will be news about the multiplayer game released this year. But it’s unclear exactly when this will come, with the blog simply saying “later this year we will begin to offer you some details on our ambitious The Last of Us multiplayer game.”

With the blog post celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the game coming this June, it could be that is when Naughty Dog will share more information about its new title. It’s impossible to pin down a date, with “later this year” likely being intentionally vague so the date can move if something changes. That being said, if there’s no news in June, we can likely expect it closer to the end of the year.

This will be a huge year for The Last of Us, especially with the upcoming release of the TV show on HBO Max on Jan. 15. A couple of months after that, PC players will see The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the first game, release on digital storefronts. Then, with the 10-year anniversary in June, it would be a perfect time to give news about any new projects.

There hasn’t been much news about The Last of Us multiplayer game other than the occasional rumor floating around. In the blog post, the developer promises that “the project is shaping up to be a fresh, new experience from our studio, but one rooted in Naughty Dog’s passion for delivering incredible stories, characters, and gameplay.” The studio also shared the new concept art above showing a large and abandoned cruise ship that’s run ashore.

The game likely won’t release this year, but official confirmation and news about it will likely find itself welcome among an adoring fan base.