The forbidden Silent Hill game was played on PS5 despite it apparently being ‘impossible’

Just a few could do it.

The canceled Silent Hill interactive teaser, known as P.T. was played on a non-jailbroken PS5 console today, according to programmer and data miner Lance McDonald, who went live on his Twitch channel to show the game running.

McDonald said he unlocked P.T. on his primary PlayStation 5 using the USB backup feature, thus transferring a jailbroken PlayStation 4 emulator from a jailbroken PS5.

I'm live on twitch playing P.T. on a PS5. Konami specifically told PlayStation to mark P.T. as "not compatible" with PlayStation 5 to stop this exact thing. let's find out how "incompatible" it really is together and I'll explain how I did this COME NOW -> https://t.co/qDYEQN4VLs pic.twitter.com/8749UoOe34 — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 17, 2022

This method requires a legitimate copy of P.T. and a PSN account on both PS5 to transfer the emulator from one to the other; requirements that are not easily acquired.

McDonald has been conducting experiments involving the Sony console and the P.T. since the beginning of the month, when he got access to the system root, debug menu, and limited access to some read and write functions. Only now has he managed to get the game to run.

You can follow McDonald’s entire broadcast on his Twitch channel, where he talks about the details of his process to play P.T. on PS5.

The P.T. was released for PS4 in Aug. 2014 but was taken offline by Konami in April 2015. Many years later, fans have been waiting for official news about the Silent Hill franchise in the broadcast announced this weekend for Oct. 19.