The Football Manager 2023 In-game Editor gets another price hike, and players are voicing their frustrations

Football Manager 2023 launches worldwide on Nov. 8. Releasing alongside it is every FM veteran’s best friend, the In-game Editor. Unfortunately for potential buyers, there’s some bad news in regard to the editor’s pricing.

Football Manager’s most impressive quality is the absurd amount of data that’s contained within it. These games cover such an enormous database that even high-end PCs could struggle with load times if you enable the entirety of the database all at once.

With so much room to explore, it would be cool if there was a tool with which to manage and alter said database. Luckily for every Football Manager player out there, such a tool exists, and it’s called an In-game Editor.

Sports Interactive has been selling the editor as DLC supporting the base games for many years now. The Football Manager 2023 In-game Editor follows the same pattern. If you want full control over your FM23 world, you’ll have to spend some additional dollars. The issue is that the amount of additional dollars keeps going up with each installment.

The Football Manager 2023 In-game Editor is priced at $8.99, more than it ever cost in the past. It’s a dollar more expensive than last year’s editor, which simply keeps up with the trend of the editor going up in price each year.

To be fair, the editor is just keeping up with the base game’s pricing. Just like its editor, Football Manager 2023 set a new record for the series in terms of pricing, reaching the AAA staple of $59.99 for the first time.

There’s a distinct difference between the two price spikes’ reception, however. While Football Manager 2023 is receiving mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, including yours truly, the FM23 In-game Editor is getting thrashed by the community.

The first 64 Steam reviews of the new editor are “mostly negative”, often noting the unproportionate growth of price compared to the product’s improvement as the main gripe. That’s not the only problem the editor has, it seems. A few players have already complained the FM23 editor isn’t working properly on the Football Manager Twitter page.

The recent history of In-Game Editor reviews on Steam indicates similar receptions to previous versions of the tool. It’s obvious fans aren’t thrilled with the current situation, but there’s zero indication Spots Interactive plan on doing anything about it.