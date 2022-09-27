THE FINALS aims to let its players be exactly as destructive as they want to be

The video game world seemingly never runs out of first-person shooters and the various twists that developers introduce to the tried and true formula. So how about a competitive shooter that also lets you destroy the buildings that your enemies are trying to hole themselves up in?

That seems to be the main premise of THE FINALS, a competitive shooter from Swedish developer Embark Studios. The devs just released the first trailer and announced the game’s alpha playtest today, and to say the game looks chaotic seems like an understatement.

Guns, zip lines, tactical foam dispensers, and copious amounts of explosives. THE FINALS looks like a prime candidate to chew your graphics card up and spit it out with the sheer amount of mayhem occurring on screen. That mayhem includes destroying full buildings, which your character can of course then run on top of or try to escape from mid-collapse.

Embark bills the game as a team-based competitive shooter “that pushes environmental dynamism, destruction, and player freedom to the limits.” The game pits players in a game show, where contestants battle it out in virtual environments created to resemble real-world locations. That’s probably how you get away with the whole “wanton destruction of property” thing.

There also seems to be an objective, which the trailer features as some sort of gold case. While the players are fighting each other, it’s also clear that they’re fighting for that case and trying to drop it off at a certain point on the map.

Just exactly what’s in store for players in THE FINALS is still a bit of a mystery, however, which is exactly why this trailer feels so promising. It overloads viewers with information and images, yet still leaves them wondering how all of this goes down. And if you’re one of those eager players, there’s a signup for the alpha playtest that players can request access to on the game’s Steam page.

The alpha playtest is due to start on Sept. 29 and run until Oct. 3. If you want more hints at what this game is actually all about, that’s probably the best place to find out.