The Callisto Protocol will have an uncanny achievement—but it’ll be easier to unlock than you might expect

The Callisto Protocol isn’t going to be a game that shrinks away from death. If the horrific early trailers or gameplay exhibitions weren’t enough, there’s the studio making the game to consider as well. Striking Distance is led by Glen Schofield, one of the creators of Dead Space. That should tell you most of what you need to know about where The Callisto Protocol is heading, stylistically.

Rather than try to mute the death and gore that made Dead Space so overwhelmingly popular, The Callisto Protocol feels more like Dead Space taking a victory lap on next-generation hardware. And what better way to celebrate this spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise than by dying in every conceivable fashion?

The Callisto Protocol not only celebrates its players dying, but it even rewards them for it with an achievement they can receive for seeing every death in the game, according to an interview with IGN Japan. “You are gonna die in our game,” said The Callisto Protocol dev Mark James. “A lot of people ask how long the game is, and it’s like, how many times are you going to die?”

Chances are, you will die a lot, if only because there seem to be an impressive amount of ways you can possibly die. Sure, there’s the “getting beaten up and ripped apart by monsters” death that will probably be most obvious and prevalent, but the game also looks like it will feature an exorbitant amount of machinery and architecture where your character can be sliced, diced, crushed, or ground to a bloody pulp.

The object of the game isn’t to die, of course. But as James notes, the over-the-top deaths have become something of the game’s signature. Even if those deaths are the game’s abrupt way of telling the player, “hey, you messed up here.” Might as well throw a little party for those unfortunate souls that manage to mess up in every conceivable way.

So, if you’re worried about dying a lot in The Callisto Protocol, don’t! Everyone will. It’s all part of the gruesome ride.