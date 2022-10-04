The biggest improvements that CD Projekt Red must make for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel

Over the past few years, not many video games have garnered more attention and hype than CD Project Red’s notorious open-world title, Cyberpunk 2077. The game was promised to be one of the biggest releases in recent memory but ended up dropping as a bug-riddled, disappointing release with a ton of disgruntled fans looking for a refund.

CD Projekt Red sold fans on a deep, overarching storyline where every decision you make spiders out into multiple different outcomes, with a rich world filled with characters and encounters that would deepen gameplay into one of the most immersive experiences in gaming. But after spending some time in Night City, people realized that the game only went as deep as their ankles.

But suddenly, a light has appeared at the end of the dark tunnel. CD Projekt Red will be making a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, representing a second chance for the developers to finally do justice to a world that required much more time and care to get right.

Here are the biggest improvements that CD Projekt Red must add for this upcoming sequel.

Actions, meet consequences

Image via CD Projekt Red

One issue of Cyberpunk 2077 that persists to this day is the lack of a true law enforcement system. When the game was first released, players realized that no matter what actions you took or wherever you were, police would simply spawn in behind you instead of arriving at the scene like how police normally would, whether you were at the top of a roof, isolated in the middle of the desert, or in the middle of the city. They don’t even arrive in vehicles, they just come running over like they were all hanging out in the area where you happened to commit a crime.

If you jump into a car to drive away, police will just run after you on foot instead of getting in their own cars to give chase. And instead of more backup arriving in their own vehicles, officers will simply spawn in front before losing the player completely. It doesn’t matter what heinous crimes the player commits because the system is broken and completely predictable. It’s a problem that detaches the player from the experience and should be a priority moving forward.

Chase down

Image via CD Projekt Red

Speaking of a lack of vehicle gameplay, CD Projekt Red really dropped the ball when it came to vehicles and their use in everyday situations. On release, players noticed that there was no real driving AI in the game and that most of the cars driving on the street were locked on what seemed to be an invisible, fixed track built around the city.

But the biggest issue is that there is very limited gameplay for vehicles, except for some specific missions where the enemy vehicles are still set on a set track as you race them or shoot at them. For example, there is one mission, Rebel Rebel, that features a fully detached police chase scene with the AI driving after the player.

Although the police are able to drive after the user, the AI isn’t fully fleshed out for true chases, and instead, just mimics every single movement that the player does while on the road. In fact, the two police cars will constantly crash into each other as they fight over the spot right behind the player’s vehicle, so that they can mimic the player from right behind them. It’s sad to see that the AI was worked out but was never completed to fruition.

Vehicle combat from a gang ambush or a police trap is a pretty important part of the escape experience. But when all you need to do to run from a fight is hop in a car and drive a bit away, that will easily pull a player out of the experience.

Variety is the spice of life

Image via CD Projekt Red

A smaller aspect that CD Projekt Red should look into is how players can express their individuality with their own character. There are plenty of different styles of clothing, but in a world where cyberware is king and everyone is shelling out their precious eddies to modify themselves with new technology, a player’s physical body should also be free to change.

Whether someone wants to completely alter their body like a frightening Maelstorm gang member, or if you want to own a detachable jaw and replace your skin with metal like Lizzy Wizzy, that level of customization should be standard in a world and game like Cyberpunk 2077. Let the fans live out their chrome-body dreams, CDPR.

Beautiful shell, shallow soul

Image via CD Projekt Red

Not everything is gloom and doom for Cyberpunk 2077. For example, the world that CD Projekt Red created is one of the most beautiful and diverse that players have ever seen. From the brilliant and bright lights of downtown Night City, the dark, seedy alleyways in Watson, or the sandy, isolated dunes past Rancho Coronado, you won’t want to fast travel anywhere as you soak in the sights and sounds of the world before you.

And yet, even with that enticing exterior to pull you in, Night City lacks a certain level of depth that you’d expect from such a rich and unique world. There aren’t mini-games to have fun with, or activities to take part in. The “random encounters” are repetitive and lack any sort of variety. Overall, the city might look busy but lacks a ton of soul. Yes, Cyberpunk is an open world, but it doesn’t feel like it’s worth walking off the beaten path from storylines and other side quests.

Inject some true personality and life into this bustling metropolis. Give players people to meet, treasures to find, and moments to discover that are not built into the road laid before them.

Don’t rush, don’t overpromise

Over everything, CD Projekt Red needs to earn back the trust of its fan base. The devs burned a lot of people with the features and aspects of the game that they failed to deliver, but now, they have a chance to set things right by building a game that the people can be proud of. This time, do everything right and don’t do things half-baked.