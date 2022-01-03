The best games on PS Plus right now (January 2022)

Games don’t grow on trees, but they just might if you’re a PS Plus subscriber. Not only is a PS Plus subscription required to enjoy the online components of the games you purchase, but Sony also gives away games free of charge every month to make the subscription well worth it.
The subscription basically pays for itself with the monthly games, and considering the service has been around for more than 10 years, fans were able to claim a long list of games for free since the service’s release.
Though there were times when Sony botched the title selection for a few months in a row, the service has given out quite a few quality titles, and it continues to do so. The currently available PS Plus titles can be found below, and we’ll also be listing the best games that were available as PS Plus free games.
PS Plus free games in January 2022
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Dirt 5
- Deep Rock
The best PS Plus games in history
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Life is Strange
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Ratchet & Clank
- Bloodborne
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Mafia III
- God of War III Remastered
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- NBA 2K20
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Street Fighter V
- Days Gone
- Battlefield V
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4