The Battlefield franchise is expanding with 2 new Battlefield ‘experiences,’ DICE’s GM says

Battlefield fans can expect a lot of new content coming later this year and in 2022. A new title for consoles and PC is scheduled to release during the 2021 holiday season and DICE confirmed a standalone mobile title is also in development.

DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson provided some details on the upcoming Battlefield experiences in a recent blog post. The post confirms that DICE has the biggest team in its history working on the new Battlefield title for console and PC. The team is also working alongside Criterion and DICE L.A. on a “shared version of the game.”

The next Battlefield title is in playtesting as the developers smooth out any bugs or issues before the game is released. Gabrielson claims the new title is a “bold step” for the series and will feature the large-scale battles fans expect. He said fans should expect a reveal of the new game soon, too.

Gabrielson also revealed the surprising news of a mobile Battlefield game slated for a 2022 release. The new mobile game is a standalone title built exclusively for mobile devices and isn’t a port of the next standard Battlefield game. This title is in a testing period and is expected to launch next year.

Mobile gaming is a significant global market and many fans will likely enjoy Battlefield on the go. It’s unclear which smartphones or tablets will support the title, but more information will likely be released in the future.