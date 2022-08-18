Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship to run throughout September

A new World Championship tournament for Tetris has been announced by Enhance Games, which will run from September until October.

Called the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship, players may be able to participate in the two featured events in the competition, namely the Tri-Effect-A and Connected 2022. The former was described as a “competitive, global, online cross-platform event for players of all skill levels.”

“Tri-Effect-A will test the skills of players in three modes: Zone Battle, Classic Score Attack and Score Attack,” Enhance Games said in a statement. “High placement in a game mode bracket will qualify the player to participate in the multi-mode main event to crown the true all-around Tetris Effect: Connected World Champion! Each game mode will have a separate bracket that will be divided into tiers based on skill level.”

The Tri-Effect-A format will group players based on their respective in-game SR, with each tier utilizing a double elimination bracket for the Zone Battle, Score Attack, and Classic Score Attack competitions. As for the highest-level skill tier, which is the Grand Master tier, the Tri-Effect-A main event will be its main competition. Registrations for the events are now open and will run until Aug. 31 at 8pm CT.

As for the Connected 2022 event, few details were only given so far about it. This includes the event being an “invitational” contest that will “feature the first Connected Vs. team competition.” For more information about both events, you can visit the official website of Tetris Effect: Connected to know more.