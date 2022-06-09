When does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge release?

Get ready to take down Shredder with six of your friends.

For old-school, beat ‘em up game enthusiasts, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge looks like a game custom-made for you.

With a full complement of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters, including Casey Jones, April O’Neil, and Master Splinter, fans of the series can beat up a host of enemies using whatever hero they like. Just as important, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will support six-player online co-op play, making it easier than ever for you and all your friends to enjoy the game together.

Fortunately for those TMNT fans that can’t wait to get their hands on the new game, they won’t have to be waiting long. Here’s everything we know about TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and its release date.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge release date

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is slated for release on June 16. The game will be available on several platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC via Steam.

For Xbox users, a TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will be even easier to play. The game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass upon its release.

Unfortunately, there’s still no news on whether or not TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will contain crossplay, allowing players on different platforms to play with each other. For the time being, players will certainly be able to play online with each other if they are on the same platform.

This post will be updated if and when more information on the game and its crossplay capabilities becomes available.