Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge may not get any additional content or a DLC

In an episode of Xbox Expansion Pass, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge narrative designer Yannick Belzil said that the devs don’t have any current plans to add any DLC to the game. But publisher Dotemu has said “never say never.”

Belzil cited their desire for perfection as the biggest roadblock to creating new costumes for the characters to wear. The intricate movement of the characters would make creating dynamic outfits for them difficult since they put so much effort into making their movement detailed. Adding outfits would take a considerable amount of time to get the same amount of detail.

“I always thought that it’d be cool if the turtles could be in trench coats and hats the way they were incognito in the old cartoons,” Belzil said. “But again, that would take a whole lot of time, and especially with our animators – like, they’d want the trench coat to be flowing, and you’d want it to be dynamic.”

Belzil also said that instead of adding new costumes, they’d be more open to creating a new playable character after the game’s launch. At the launch of the game, there will be seven playable characters, including Splinter, April O’Neil, Casey Jones, and the four Ninja Turtles.

Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert said that adding things to the game would be dependent on many factors, such as the game’s reception and the feedback they get. He also reiterated that there were no plans to add anything right now, but that they never said “never.”

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is highly anticipated among gamers who love the older games and the cartoon franchise. The game is expected to do incredibly well, and it has already been highly regarded by those who played it at PAX East.

Players can get their hands on the game on June 16 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.