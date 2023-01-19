Sword Fighters Simulator codes (January 2023)

Roblox is chock-full of exciting games that require you to stay on your toes, and Sword Fighters Simulator is no exception. This game’s main gameplay loop sees players power up their swords every time they click their mouse. Once a player’s sword is charged up, they can use it to battle and defeat enemies across the map, earning them loot, such as more swords and coins. Players can then use those coins to upgrade their character’s stats, purchase eggs that can hatch and offer additional buffs, and purchase more swords.

Of course, going through that entire gameplay loop to earn a few coins can be quite the slog. If you want to increase your coin-earning abilities, then you can input free promo codes for Sword Fighters Simulator. These codes usually offer coin boosts, which allow you to earn more coins when you pick them up.

To see all of the active promo codes in Sword Fighters Simulator, keep reading below.

Sword Fighters Simulator Codes

All of these codes have been confirmed to work as of mid-January, 2023.

Sharpen – Coin Boost

– Coin Boost GETRICH – 10-minute Coin Boost

– 10-minute Coin Boost Dungeons – 10-minute Coin Boost

– 10-minute Coin Boost Spraden – Five-minute Coin Boost

– Five-minute Coin Boost Kolapo – Five-minute Coin Boost

– Five-minute Coin Boost STRONGEST – 10-minute Coin Boost

– 10-minute Coin Boost CELESTIAL – 10-minute Luck Boost

– 10-minute Luck Boost FeelingLucky – 10-minute Luck Boost

If you want to redeem any of these codes, all you need to do is launch the game and then open the Shop, which can be done by pressing the empty basket icon on the game’s main lobby page. From here, enter any active code and then press “Enter.” You will then receive the reward that’s associated with that specific code.