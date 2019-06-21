Super Mario Maker 2 could be the perfect competitive speedrun game

The first Super Mario Maker for the Nintendo Wii U was arguably one of the best speedrun games made for both events and livestreams. It offers Mario speedrunners the perfect platform to try and complete some of the hardest courses as quickly as possible to test their abilities.

The next game in the series, Super Mario Maker 2, looks to continue this tradition by taking everything that was good about the first title and amplifying it. Super Mario Maker 2 will introduce new modes, options, and creative tools that might take the community by storm.

Super Mario Maker 2 will be released on June 28 for Nintendo Switch. We’ve had a few chances to play the game already and we think it’s shaping up to be the next big Twitch title and the perfect game for any speedrunner.

Screengrab via Nintendo

With every course that’s uploaded to the Course World, the game’s online service that allows players to share courses with everyone else who plays the game, Nintendo has added a juicy new feature to entice players to be the best. This feature is the inclusion of world records for every course, as well as the “Speedrun” category that you can assign to your courses.

Each level has a World Record holder that’s displayed to the side of it, challenging players to complete the levels as quickly as possible. Every world record you have adds a “+1” to your profile screen, showcasing what a master you are at the game.

Courses can also be added to a speedrun category, which is just extra icing on the cake. This shows that Nintendo had speedrunners in mind while developing Super Mario Maker 2 (at least a little bit).

We haven’t even begun to mention the competitive multiplayer mode, which forces players against each other to compete to see who can reach the end first, as well as various other options that will be available. But with the copious amount of things on offer and the potential of free updates and DLC in the future, there’s definitely something for everyone in Super Mario Maker 2.