Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League delayed to 2023

Rocksteady, the developer behind Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, announced today the game has been delayed until 2023.

The news comes one month after Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported the game based on Suicide Squad comic books had been delayed by Warner Media, its publisher. The release of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which was officially announced in August 2020, has been highly anticipated by fans because Rocksteady previously developed the famous Batman: Arkham video game series.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023,” Rocksteady’s creative director and co-founder Sefton Hill said on Twitter. “I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.”

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be an action-adventure open-world co-op game and a direct sequel to the Batman: Arkham universe. Players will be able to form a party of up to four people and the playable characters are Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark.

The game is set on Metropolis and the Suicide Squad has been formed to defeat the Justice League members that have been brainwashed by villain Brainiac, who invaded planet earth. An official release date should be revealed before the end of 2022.