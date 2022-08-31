The prophesied downfall of Kratos is coming to consoles and PC’s in the form of God of War: Ragnarök. The highly-anticipated sequel is due to arrive on Nov. 9, with fans eager to go toe-to-toe with the gods.

Kratos and Atreus are back and ready to take down any unfortunate god who strays into their path in Ragnarök.

Image via Santa Monica Studios

In two separate interview’s on Game Informer, lead combat designers Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh, and newly appointed director Eric Williams went into detail about the new combat style developers Santa Monica Studio’s have integrated into the sequel of the beloved God of War (2018).

Details about the upcoming title have been hard to come by, with the devs leaving a few cards up their sleeves. But, Williams did reveal interesting tidbits about the expansion of memorable weapons from the previous GoW game.

The Leviathan Ax and the Blades of Chaos are returning, however they’ve been given an upgrade in terms of their functionality.

Ragnarök will implement a new elemental system where ice and fire abilities can be added to the fans’ favorite weapons. The triangle button will be used for Weapon Signature Moves, which will provide an update to the recalling ability for weapon throwing in the previous game.

Shields will change up the style of combat for players who like a little variety, with the addition of a wide variety of shields to use, there seems like there’s going to be a bunch of ways to change up gameplay.

The game will also feature new navigation systems, hopefully spicing up boat travel along the way.

Image via Santa Monica Studios

God of War (2018) was an incredibly successful title for Santa Monica Studios, spawning the transition to the new generation of consoles and eventually making its way to PC.

This move to PC was incredibly successful and broke records with over 73,000 concurrent players in the game at its recent peak.